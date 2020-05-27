The Parkgate Poet on Dominic Cummings

Published: 27th May 2020

In his latest offering, Parkgate Poet Barrie Youde offers his take on the furore surrounding the Prime Minister's senior advisor Dominic Cummings and his decision to travel to Durham from London during lockdown.

DOMINIC'S SONG

Do not as I do but as I say.

Stay home, as I escape, some miles away.

As I am your adviser

I am clearly much the wiser,

And you should realise that much today.

I understand that you might not agree.

That is because you're stupid, don't you see?

I wrote the rules, I tell you.

They're intended to compel you.

Compulsory for you, but not for me.

And that is now a principle of law.

You should have understood all this before.

Democracy is finished

And your liberty diminished:

In lock-down you're the mugs behind the door.

Prime Minister is Primus Inter Pares,

Attracting gasps and unbelieving stares,

As he believes in me

In his core philosophy,

And I'm the one who not remotely cares.

When Crassius was Emperor of Rome

He taught me much, in Vino and in Tome.

The grapes of wrath I relish

And my wardrobe I'll embellish

With clothes for wearing When You Stay At Home.

BY

27.05.2020

