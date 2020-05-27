  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"I thoroughly enjoy reading your wonderful newsletter every week and I always find lovely things to do with my family as a result."
- Hayley P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

The Parkgate Poet on Dominic Cummings

Author: Barrie Youde Published: 27th May 2020 07:20

In his latest offering, Parkgate Poet Barrie Youde offers his take on the furore surrounding the Prime Minister's senior advisor Dominic Cummings and his decision to travel to Durham from London during lockdown.

 
DOMINIC'S SONG

 

Do not as I do but as I say.
Stay home, as I escape, some miles away.
As I am your adviser
I am clearly much the wiser,
And you should realise that much today.

 

I understand that you might not agree.
That is because you're stupid, don't you see?
I wrote the rules, I tell you.
They're intended to compel you.
Compulsory for you, but not for me.

 

And that is now a principle of law.
You should have understood all this before.
Democracy is finished
And your liberty diminished:
In lock-down you're the mugs behind the door.

 

Prime Minister is Primus Inter Pares,
Attracting gasps and unbelieving stares,
As he believes in me
In his core philosophy,
And I'm the one who not remotely cares.

 

When Crassius was Emperor of Rome
He taught me much, in Vino and in Tome.
The grapes of wrath I relish
And my wardrobe I'll embellish
With clothes for wearing When You Stay At Home.

 

BY
27.05.2020

Dominic Cummings

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies