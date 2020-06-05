  • Bookmark this page

The Parkgate Poet Does Politics

Author: Barrie Youde Published: 7th June 2020 10:35

This week, Parkgate Poet Barrie Youde tackles current affairs, with his verses on the behaviour of a certain world leader recently.

The Donald Reads The Lesson

 

We saw the Wrath of God this week. The Donald, with a book.
Some were shaken to the core; but mostly, heads we shook:
To see such crass ineptitude displayed and open-eyed,
To speak as though addressing fools, intending to divide.

 

Divide and rule. It's often done. But not for very long.
Transparent is the error in the great dictator's song.
To wave a book means nothing if the book has not been read.
Or understood. Or thinking then to cause some mighty dread.

 

Who listens to a great dictator, but a sycophant?
What more could be repulsive than a presidential rant?
From any man who holds such office, after due election?
What surer sign to voters of a dangerous direction?

 

Stop it, Donald. Think again. And speak in measured tones.
The world can see your errors and it feels them in their bones.
A little learning is today a very dangerous thing.
Take heed from your advisers. They have good advice to bring.

 

And most if it is in the book which you wave over head,
Without much indication that you anything have read,
Except, perhaps, a balance-sheet of billion-dollar bills.
Young Donald, there is more to life than simply seeking thrills.

 

BY

05.06.2020

Bible

 

 

