Glam Up With This Fabulous Offer at Creative Touch in Neston
|Published: 27th August 2020 09:39
Those lovely ladies at Creative Touch Nails & Beauty in Neston have a fabulous offer on gorgeous nails for the next month.
From Saturday August 29 until Saturday September 26, all Gel or Shellac finger and toe sets are priced at just £25 combined, or £15 if booked separately.
Book now for Linore and Nikita to bring a little sparkle back into your life.
Creative Touch Nails & Beauty
7a The Cross (Towey's)
Neston
CH64 9UB
Tel: 07384 322248
Comments
