Glam Up With This Fabulous Offer at Creative Touch in Neston

Published: 27th August 2020 09:39

Those lovely ladies at Creative Touch Nails & Beauty in Neston have a fabulous offer on gorgeous nails for the next month.

From Saturday August 29 until Saturday September 26, all Gel or Shellac finger and toe sets are priced at just £25 combined, or £15 if booked separately.

Book now for Linore and Nikita to bring a little sparkle back into your life.

Creative Touch Nails & Beauty

7a The Cross (Towey's)

Neston

CH64 9UB

Tel: 07384 322248

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.