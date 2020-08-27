  • Bookmark this page

Glam Up With This Fabulous Offer at Creative Touch in Neston

Published: 27th August 2020 09:39

Those lovely ladies at Creative Touch Nails & Beauty in Neston have a fabulous offer on gorgeous nails for the next month.

Creative Touch Nails & Beauty

From Saturday August 29 until Saturday September 26, all Gel or Shellac finger and toe sets are priced at just £25 combined, or £15 if booked separately.

Book now for Linore and Nikita to bring a little sparkle back into your life.

7a The Cross (Towey's)
Neston
CH64 9UB

Tel: 07384 322248

Facebook

Neston Life

