Get Back to Fitness With This Great Offer From Brio Leisure

Published: 1st September 2020 08:48

Neston Recreation Centre is open again and looking forward to welcoming you back with this fabulous fitness offer from Brio.

Whether you're desperate to get back to the weights section, join in with a range of fitness classes or jump right back in the pool, Brio has got everything you need to enjoy working out with an amazing discount on top.

When you join before the end of September, you'll get 20% off your monthly membership fee. If you want to save even more, pay up front with an annual membership and not only will you get 12 months for the price of 10, but you'll save 20% in September too.

Your safety is paramount, so measure are in place at Neston Recreation Centre to ensure there is no overcrowding; there are one-way systems in place and cleanliness is at the top of the agenda.

Click here for full details of classes, booking and safety measures.

Click here for terms and conditions.

Neston Recreation Centre

Raby Park Road

Neston

CH64 9NQ

