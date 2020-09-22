  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Grab a Bargain Brunch at Elephant Bank

Published: 22nd September 2020 09:17

There's a fabulous 30% off Brunch at Elephant Bank in Neston - but only on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday until the end of September.

Elephant Bank - Brunch

Brunch is served from 10am to 2pm, with the menu featuring a mouthwatering array of dishes including classic Full English Breakfast, Eggs Benedict, Shakshuka, Pancake Stacks and Croque Monsieur.  

Walk-ins are possible, but to be sure of getting a table, booking is advised.

Elephant Bank
15 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 306 9984

Elephant Bank - Brunch

