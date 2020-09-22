Grab a Bargain Brunch at Elephant Bank

Published: 22nd September 2020 09:17

There's a fabulous 30% off Brunch at Elephant Bank in Neston - but only on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday until the end of September.

Brunch is served from 10am to 2pm, with the menu featuring a mouthwatering array of dishes including classic Full English Breakfast, Eggs Benedict, Shakshuka, Pancake Stacks and Croque Monsieur.

Walk-ins are possible, but to be sure of getting a table, booking is advised.

BOOK ONLINE HERE

Elephant Bank

15 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 306 9984

Advertisement feature

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.