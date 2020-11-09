  • Bookmark this page

Poetry in Lockdown

Author: Vicky Sargent Published: 9th November 2020 10:41

Neston resident Vicky Sargent has written to us to share a poem she wrote in the first lockdown, which continues to have resonance as 2020 rolls on.

The poem is accompanied by one of Vicky's own photographs, taken in her garden.

I am thankful for my life
I am learning some lessons every day
I will never take life for granted
I will live it to the full

I will enjoy what I have
I will be thankful for what I've got
I will cherish my family
I will love them with all my heart

We have a wonderful world
We have a duty to look after it
We should look after each other
Nobody should have to be alone

When I close my eyes I hear and smell nature
When I close my eyes I feel and can touch nature
Only when I open my eyes do I see nature
For the beauty that it really is

All this silence gets me thinking
I am thankful that I am loved and supported
What a wonderful world we have
I am glad to have a part in it.

Flowers - Vicky Sargent

