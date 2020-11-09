Poetry in Lockdown

Author: Vicky Sargent Published: 9th November 2020 10:41

Neston resident Vicky Sargent has written to us to share a poem she wrote in the first lockdown, which continues to have resonance as 2020 rolls on.

The poem is accompanied by one of Vicky's own photographs, taken in her garden.

I am thankful for my life

I am learning some lessons every day

I will never take life for granted

I will live it to the full

I will enjoy what I have

I will be thankful for what I've got

I will cherish my family

I will love them with all my heart

We have a wonderful world

We have a duty to look after it

We should look after each other

Nobody should have to be alone

When I close my eyes I hear and smell nature

When I close my eyes I feel and can touch nature

Only when I open my eyes do I see nature

For the beauty that it really is

All this silence gets me thinking

I am thankful that I am loved and supported

What a wonderful world we have

I am glad to have a part in it.

