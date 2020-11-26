  • Bookmark this page

AMAZing Black Friday Deal With Brio Leisure

Published: 26th November 2020 10:21

Neston Recreation Centre, with its fabulous, state-of-the-art gym and fitness areas, is just one of the venues run by Brio Leisure.

Gym at Neston Recreation Centre

Brio Leisure's gyms are packed with state-of-the-art equipment for you to use; from a variety of cardio and resistance machines to free weights, you can train for marathons or bodybuilding, or just maintain general fitness, it's up to you.

 Black Friday

Brio is offering a not-to-be-missed Black Friday Deal - an amazing 25% off their Premier Membership.  That means for only £25 for a month membership, or £250 for a whole year, you can get access to all their incredible gyms across all centres.

Neston Recreation Centre - Black Friday

Give the gift of fitness - to a friend, a family member or yourself. Grab this offer before it disappears at midnight on Monday 30 November.

Terms and conditions can be found here.

Once purchased, you'll receive an email on Tuesday 1 December with instructions on how to activate your membership, ready for when centres re-open.

JOIN ONLINE HERE
