Bruce Celebrates Half a Century of Dedication to Neston Nomads

Published: 7th January 2020 09:29

Neston Nomads FC Chairman Bruce Munnerley recently received a letter from The FA Chairman, Greg Clarke, and was presented with a medallion and lapel pin badge to mark over half a century of his involvement in grassroots football.

Bruce started out as a player, moving between various local clubs. At the end of his playing days, he hung up his goalkeeper's gloves and joined the Neston Nomads FC committee.

Bruce Munnerly with his grandsons Dan and Matty, both of whom play for Neston Nomads FC

Like many grassroots volunteers, he turned his hand to a number of different tasks - coach, manager, secretary and then Club Chairman. He has been instrumental in building the club up from just one team to the current 29 junior and 4 adult teams. Since 2015, the Nomads has also been a Charter Standard Community Club.

Bruce has represented Neston Nomads on the West Cheshire League Council since he started the club in 1983. He has forged important links in the local community and is a great believer in including the community wherever possible.

In the last two years, together with Club Secretary Keith Penny, he has pioneered the creation of a 3G Football pitch in the heart of Neston. This included meetings with CCFA, local council, and Neston High School as well as environmentalists - all of which were successful.

Members of the Neston Nomads FC committee joined Bruce for the celebration on Saturday.

Whenever he must make difficult decisions, he doesn't shirk his responsibility and meets any problems head-on to reach an amicable solution.

Bruce is an extremely popular man both within the club and the wider football community. He is an excellent example of a long-term grassroots volunteer and fully deserves to be recognised by the County and The FA.

President Frank Heseltine presented the trophies to Bruce before Saturday's West Cheshire Division 3 Fixture, Neston Nomads Reserves v Marshalls Reserves.

Members of the West Cheshire League committee attended and the principal officers of Neston Nomads.

The group shot photo is with the committees and the head-shots photos of Bruce are with his 2 grandsons, Dan & Matty Munnerley [both Neston Nomads players].

Well done Bruce, everyone at Neston Nomads Football Club, and the wider community, are extremely proud of what you have achieved.

A truly-deserved gong for a dedicated supporter of grassroots football in Neston.

