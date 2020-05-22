  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
New Faces and Fresh Focus for Willaston FC

Author: Sarah Oake, Willaston FC Published: 22nd May 2020 10:33

While lockdown has put a halt to us playing our beloved game at the moment, here at Willaston F.C we’ve taken this opportunity to put together an ambitious two-year plan starting from next season.

Willaston FC

A new committee has been appointed and with that comes a new, fresh and exciting approach. Together we intend to develop the club to become one of an elite group of FA Community standard clubs with the capability to provide structured football sessions for both male and female footballers, in every age group from U5's right through to adult.

New FA qualified coaches have already been appointed to help achieve our goals, with planning for next season well under way. Additionally, grants have also been applied for to facilitate the delivery of football for players with a disability and these will help to provide any special equipment needed, and to make improvements to the current facilities.

Newly appointed Chair, Remco Buckley says “It’s certainly an exciting time for the club as we continue to work towardsachieving Community Standard over the coming years, whilst providing high standard football coaching for all ages within our community.”

With all this in place our aim is to expand and attract more players (from all age groups), Coaches and Managers to the club We are available on all social media platforms to provideeverybody with up to date information of our progress and the opportunities available.

https://www.instagram.com/willastonfc/

https://www.facebook.com/willastonfcclub/

https://Twitter.willastonfc.

Should you be interested in becoming involved with Willaston FC either as a Coach or as a Player please contact us via our current website: https://www.pitchero.com/clubs/willastonfc or email Willastonfc@gmail.com

 

Willaston FC

 

 

 


 

