Neston Nomads New Pitch Project Gets Underway

Published: 29th May 2020 16:12

Neston Nomads Football Club have announced that the installation of their brand new, state of the art 3G (third generation) pitch is now underway.

The artificial grass pitch at Neston Recreation Centre is already taking shape and is likely to be ready for play in early September this year.

Money for the pitch has been collected through a number of fundraising projects and grants over the last couple of years and both players and staff are looking forward to making the most of the new facility next season.

