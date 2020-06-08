Willaston FC Score With Funding Success

A Pitch Preparation Fund has been put in place to support football, which is currently facing unprecedented challenges because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The fund is providing grants to clubs that have lost normal revenue streams during this difficult period.

Money from the fund will enable Willaston FC, who play in the West Cheshire Football League and the Eastham & District League, to ensure their football pitches are match-fit for when it is safe to play football again, following Government advice.

The club can use their grant to help pay for the cost of materials; work such as verti-draining, chain harrowing, rolling, over-seeding, fertilising, weed-killing and routine preparatory work such as grass cutting and the setting out and line-marking of pitches.

Clubs and other organisations have also being given access to the Football Foundation Groundkeeping Community, a free online resource the Foundation developed with the FA and the Grounds Management Association, containing advice and guidance.

Stephen Healey (Community Standards Officer WFC ) said: “ Receiving support for essential work at this difficult time to maintain the grounds and Football Pitches at the Johnston Recreation Ground for the local community is a great example of the support and forward thinking of the Premier League, the FA and the Government’s Football Foundation”.

Robert Sullivan, Interim Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, said: “This is a vital grant to help Willaston FC get their pitches match-fit.

“The Premier League, the FA and Government’s Football Foundation exists to help provide quality infrastructure at the lower-levels of the game.

"Pitch Preparation Fund grants like this one are giving a helping hand to clubs across the country to get their playing surfaces ready for when the game is allowed to begin again following government advice.”

The Football Foundation is a charity funded by the Premier League, The FA and the Government, through Sport England.





