  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"I thoroughly enjoy reading your wonderful newsletter every week and I always find lovely things to do with my family as a result."
- Hayley P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Willaston FC Score With Funding Success

Author: Sarah Oake Published: 8th June 2020 09:11

A Pitch Preparation Fund has been put in place to support football, which is currently facing unprecedented challenges because of the COVID-19 outbreak.  

Willaston FC pitch at Johnston Recreation Ground

The fund is providing grants to clubs that have lost normal revenue streams during this difficult period.

Money from the fund will enable Willaston FC, who play in the West Cheshire Football League and the Eastham & District League, to ensure their football pitches are match-fit for when it is safe to play football again, following Government advice.

The club can use their grant to help pay for the cost of materials; work such as verti-draining, chain harrowing, rolling, over-seeding, fertilising, weed-killing and routine preparatory work such as grass cutting and the setting out and line-marking of pitches.

Clubs and other organisations have also being given access to the Football Foundation Groundkeeping Community, a free online resource the Foundation developed with the FA and the Grounds Management Association, containing advice and guidance. 

 

Stephen Healey (Community Standards Officer WFC ) said: “ Receiving support for essential work at this difficult time to maintain the grounds and Football Pitches at the Johnston Recreation Ground for the local community is a great example of the support and forward thinking of the Premier League, the FA and the Government’s Football Foundation”.

Robert Sullivan, Interim Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, said: “This is a vital grant to help Willaston FC get their pitches match-fit.

“The Premier League, the FA and Government’s Football Foundation exists to help provide quality infrastructure at the lower-levels of the game.  

"Pitch Preparation Fund grants like this one are giving a helping hand to clubs across the country to get their playing surfaces ready for when the game is allowed to begin again following government advice.”

The Football Foundation is a charity funded by the Premier League, The FA and the Government, through Sport England.

 

Willaston FC

 

 


 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies