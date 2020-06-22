Willaston FC - Football Training is Back

Author: Sarah Oake Published: 22nd June 2020 08:08

After a long but necessary time away from the pitch, Willaston FC would like to take this opportunity to offer our condolences to all those affected by COVID-19 and thank the NHS for an amazing job protecting and saving millions of people.



We plan to resume football training under the provisional guidelines set out by both the Football Association & Cheshire FA, with the committee and coaches working closely to devise risk assessments and guideline procedures, to ensure the safety of all players, coaches and the Willaston community.

If you would like more information on exactly how we plan to return to training, please feel free to get in touch via Facebook or email.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.