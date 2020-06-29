  • Bookmark this page

New Management Recruits for Neston Nomads

Published: 29th June 2020 07:16

Neston Nomads FC have added two new names to their management team.

New first team manager will be Gary Hearns from Dalkey in Ireland. He has played and managed in Liverpool for the last few years, but now lives locally and has accepted the Neston Nomads first team manager position.

Neston Nomads - Gary HearnsGary Hearns (l) with Club Chairman Bruce Munnerly

A Nomads spokesperson said: "Gary has a passion and enthusiasm for developing a local young team, and with his background and coaching qualifications he was the outstanding candidate during the interview process and says he can't wait to get started."

Also joining the Nomads is Dave Williams as reserve team manager in the West Cheshire 3rd Division. He takes over from Alfie Hawkins.  The team spokesperson said: "Dave is an ambitious, up and coming local coach and manager who built his own club FC Tranmere in the Houlihans Birkenhead Sunday League.

Neston Nomads - Dave WilliamsDave Williams (l) with Bruce Munnerly.

"He founded the club two years ago and coached them to promotion, reached a cup final and semi final in recent seasons.

"Dave is keen for the season to start and is looking to build a team with local players to achieve West Cheshire success both in cups and the league."

Both new recruits are pictured with club chairman Bruce Munnerley at the site of Neston High School's new artificial 3G pitch at the Recreation Centre, which the Nomads have helped fundraise for.

For the 2020/2021 season, Neston Nomads FC will be putting a team in the Cheshire & Wirral League on Saturday afternoons, as a Neston Nomads Development side. The coaches will be Paul ‘Bluey' Munnerley, Paul Davis and Paul Jones, who take charge with immediate effect. The club believes this will be a fantastic pathway to develop younger players in the senior game with playing experiences in an excellent league.

