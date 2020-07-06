Back on the Ball - Neston Nomads Juniors Return to Training

Published: 6th July 2020 07:43

Neston Nomads report a fabulous weekend, with the resumption of junior training sessions on Saturday.

Weeks of work have been put in by the club to ensure a safe controlled venue, with risk assessments completed, all delivered within guidelines from The FA and Government.

Players trained in groups of 5 kids with 1 coach. This meant parents were on board with plans, kids' views listened to, trial sessions held and observers present to ensure compliance was met.

Neston Nomads' Mike Moss said: "We are very proud of our club for getting this delivered in the right way for the safety and well-being of all, just great to see all the happy faces down there.

"Neston Nomads would like to thank Neston Cricket Club for allowing these session to take place, another great example of community working together."

