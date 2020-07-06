  • Bookmark this page

"For lots of residents, AMA is the main source of news and info about Neston happenings, as we hardly ever get a local free paper now, and the Chester/Liverpool/ Wirral newspapers don't always have sp..." more
- Ina B
Back on the Ball - Neston Nomads Juniors Return to Training

Published: 6th July 2020 07:43

Neston Nomads report a fabulous weekend, with the resumption of junior training sessions on Saturday.

Back on the Ball - Neston Nomads Juniors Return to Training

Weeks of work have been put in by the club to ensure a safe controlled venue, with risk assessments completed, all delivered within guidelines from The FA and Government.

Back on the Ball - Neston Nomads Juniors Return to Training

Players trained in groups of 5 kids with 1 coach.  This meant parents were on board with plans, kids' views listened to, trial sessions held and observers present to ensure compliance was met.

Neston Nomads' Mike Moss said: "We are very proud of our club for getting this delivered in the right way for the safety and well-being of all, just great to see all the happy faces down there.

"Neston Nomads would like to thank Neston Cricket Club for allowing these session to take place, another great example of community working together."

Back on the Ball - Neston Nomads Juniors Return to Training

