Neston Cricket Club Crowned Cheshire Champions

Published: 15th September 2020 10:40

Neston Cricket Club have topped off a highly successful season with their First XI winning the Cheshire Premier League on Sunday.

The side, captained by Simon Stokes, firstly defeated Oulton Park on Saturday to qualify for the final which was hosted at Neston. Facing a strong side from Didsbury on a glorious day , the teams competed in two T20 games.

In the first game Neston posted 144-8 from their 20 overs before restricting Didsbury to 142 all out to win a tense match. Left-arm spinner Luke Jones took 4 wickets. In the second game Neston posted 132 all out and then bowled Didsbury out for 113 to take the title, with off-spinner Dave Hurst taking 4 key wickets.

Since cricket was released from lockdown at the end of July Neston have had a busy summer, staging cricket according to Government guidelines. The club has played over 40 junior games and have up to 6 senior sides playing every weekend .

Neston Cricket Chairman Graeme Lea-Swain commented: "The club has has been highlighted by the England Cricket Board as a shining example of how to get cricket back on. With changing rooms unable to be used we have invested in 2 gazebos to shelter from the inevitable showers and split PPE across our 2 pitches."

The club has also successfully run weekly coaching in line with ECB guidelines for 150 youngsters. Junior Cricket Chairman Dave Collyer said: "Parents of young players were able to feel confident that their children's safety and well-being was paramount when the return to coaching came about."

You can view some video clips on The Neston Club's Facebook page, here.

