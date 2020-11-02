Second Win in a Row For Neston Nomads Reserves

Published: 2nd November 2020 15:30

Neston Nomads Reserves notched up another victory on Saturday, in a local derby match against Ellesmere Port Town Reserves.

On the ball - Stephen Williams and Nathan Mewis for Neston Nomads Reserves in Saturday's match.

After going 1-0 down 30 minutes in, the Nomads began the fight back. Hitting the bar and then the winger with two superb left footed assists in the second half, Bulgarian Blogoy Rodov scored the goals to put Nomads in the lead.

A third goal was then added late in the second half, for Rodov's hatrick, with an assist from the team captain who broke the midfield lines. David Williams's side will be looking to build on this performance in the next game.

They are currently scheduled to play Sutton Athletics, subject to clarification of new guidelines following the government announcement on a new Covid lockdown.

