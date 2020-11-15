Neston Nomads Reserves Fixtures Updated

Published: 15th November 2020 12:16

The second lockdown came at the wrong time for the Nomads Reserves after performances and results had markedly improved.

David Williams' men are looking to register their third win of the season as they head to Chester with a few new additions to the squad.

Williams believes that these additions in key areas will provide a big boost to the squad.

First up for the team is an away trip to Chester followed by two home games against Sutton and Capenhurst Reserves.

All home games are played at Vauxhall Sports Club, CH66 1NJ. All games kick off at 2pm.

December 5th - Chester Nomads Reserves (Away)

December 12th - Sutton Athletic FC (Home)

December 19th - Capenhurst Villa Reserves (Home).

For more information, contact David Williams by email.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.