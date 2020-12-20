It's a Goals Fest! Neston Nomads Reserves Finish the Year With a Flourish

Published: 20th December 2020 10:38

Dave Williams's men suffered a 6-4 defeat to Capenhurst Hurst Villa Reserves in the local Derby, but were happy with their performance overall.

A good display in the first half saw them going into the half time break 4-2 up, with goals from Nathan Mewis, Connor Tinkler, Cameron Twist and Harry Edwards.

Dave said: "Capenhurst made a comeback and got the win as fitness told in the end for Neston Nomads reserves.

"Some new signings showed good performance first half and we look to improve in the new year."

