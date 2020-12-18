  • Bookmark this page

Neston Nomads Aiming for Goals Before Christmas

Published: 18th December 2020 09:52

Neston Nomads Reserves are raring to go for a win at their last game before the Christmas break.

Neston Nomads ReservesTraining hard - Neston Nomads Reserves get ready for Saturday''s Derby.

Dave Williams's men are looking to get a result in the local Derby this Saturday against Capenhurst Villa Reserves.

Off the back of two defeats in the league after lockdown 2.0, the team are looking to put in a much improved performance this week. With a couple of new signings added to the squad the lads are looking forward to the game.

Fixture details:

Neston Nomads Reserves  v Capenhurst Villa Reserves
Saturday 19th December, 2pm at Vauxhall's.

 

