Boost Neston Nomads Lockdown Challenge

Published: 14th January 2021 11:51

Are you up for it? 51 members have joined in so far and there are still two weeks to go.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE FROM 7th JANUARY FOLLOWS:

Nomads Reserves team manager has come up with a lockdown challenge, sure to garner some friendly competition.

Dave Williams says: "This will be great to get as many of the Nomads coaches and teams on board, and nurture some friendly competition.

"Rules: Adults achieve 100k challenge, children 50k. This can be by bike, run, dog walk, crawl, swim etc.

"Log it and track progress over the next 6 weeks.

"Let's all have a go, do what we can, get your Nomads kit in and get some photos."



At the end you can evidence your achievement in a screenshot and post it in the comments on the Neston Nomads club Facebook page.

Dave adds: "I know we're restricted, but it's good to get out and keep a bit fit, have some fun and focus the mind."

Parents are welcome to join in too.





Let the games begin... 🏃‍♂‍🏊‍♂‍🚴

