Neston Nomads Football Club February Challenge

Published: 1st February 2021 10:33

Neston Nomads Reserves invite you all to join in with their February 100k challenge.

The Dave Williams Lockdown challenge has been extended to the end of February and all are encouraged to get involved.





The challenge is to run, walk or cycle 100 kilometres during the month, encouraging health and fitness, and just enough competitive rivalry.

The distance is reduced for those under 18 to 50 kilometres.

All are welcome to take part, players, their parents and everyone else!



Post your results in the comments on the Neston Nomads Club Facebook page.

