Neston Nomads Back On The Field 3 April

Published: 26th February 2021 19:03

Subject to FA guidance, football is back 3 April and Neston Nomads can't wait to get back on the field.

The announcement came and the West Chester League Committee were on the ball, with a decision agreed that Neston Nomads will be back playing beloved football 3 April.

It has been agreed that teams will play each other once and if teams had played each other twice the aggregate score would determine the winners.

Dave Williams Reserve Team Manager is looking forward: "Neston Nomads Reserves are keen to get started, after a stop-start 12 months and a long lockdown 3, the lads cannot wait and are looking to have a good end to the season."

Some leagues around the country have been declared null and void, so it's a great result that the West Cheshire league came to this resolution.

