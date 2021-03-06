Nomads Reserves Finally Kick Off 2021

Published: 6th March 2021 14:59

Neston Nomads Reserves play their first game of the Wirral Amateur Cup, and of 2021, Bank Holiday Monday.

The lads look forward to getting back to competing, after lockdown has kept them out of the game.

They'll be sharing the pitch with Heswall FC Reserves in the first round of the 2021 Wirral Amateur Cup.

Kick-off is 3.05pm Easter Bank Holiday Monday 5 April, at Vauxhall Sports and Social Club 4G.

Good luck Nomads!

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.