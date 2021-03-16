Sport Back at The Neston Club 29 March

Published: 16th March 2021 17:22

Multi sports school holiday activity camps happening over the Easter break, for children age 4-12.

The Neston Club will be back welcoming members and guests Monday 29 March.

New sports' coach at the club, Chris White, is looking forward to welcoming children age 4-12 on a variety of school holiday activity camps, running over the Easter break from school.

The camps promise to be great fun and offer your child the opportunity to meet new friends, learn new skills and thoroughly tire them out before they head home to you.



They will be kept busy trying new sports, playing games and competitions, fingers crossed they'll be winning prizes and even water fights feature on the schedule.

The flyer below provides more information about the dates, pricing and contact details.

You can book by emailing Chris, phoning him on 07947 491374 or there is also a handy QR code on the flyer if you want to scan with your phone.

Spaces are filling up fast, so don't delay and get in touch with new coach Chris today.

He will be announcing new weekly coaching sessions for all ages after Easter.

