  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"For lots of residents, AMA is the main source of news and info about Neston happenings, as we hardly ever get a local free paper now, and the Chester/Liverpool/ Wirral newspapers don't always have sp..." more
- Ina B
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Sport Back at The Neston Club 29 March

Published: 16th March 2021 17:22

Multi sports school holiday activity camps happening over the Easter break, for children age 4-12. 

The Neston Club will be back welcoming members and guests Monday 29 March.

New sports' coach at the club, Chris White, is looking forward to welcoming children age 4-12 on a variety of school holiday activity camps, running over the Easter break from school.

Easter Sports Activities
 
The camps promise to be great fun and offer your child the opportunity to meet new friends, learn new skills and thoroughly tire them out before they head home to you. 


They will be kept busy trying new sports, playing games and competitions, fingers crossed they'll be winning prizes and even water fights feature on the schedule.

The flyer below provides more information about the dates, pricing and contact details.

You can book by emailing Chris, phoning him on 07947 491374 or there is also a handy QR code on the flyer if you want to scan with your phone.

Spaces are filling up fast, so don't delay and get in touch with new coach Chris today.

He will be announcing new weekly coaching sessions for all ages after Easter.

Easter Sports Activities
Easter Sports Activities

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies