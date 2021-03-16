Neston Nomads Reserves April Football Fixtures Announced

Published: 16th March 2021 16:26

April sees the Nomads play six fixtures in a busy first month back on the pitch.

The 2020/21 season remaining fixtures to start with an away game against Bootle Reserves, kicking off at 7.30pm Friday 2 April.

There are five league games remaining and one Wirral cup tie in the local derby against Heswall Reserves on Monday 5 April.

David Williams, Reserves manager says: "The team are excited to get started after long lockdown 3, we are happy for football to be back. Our first game back on the 2nd April is an away fixture against Bootle Reserves which the team are looking forward to."

