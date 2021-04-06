Neston Nomads Have a New Pitch to Call Home

Published: 6th April 2021 14:59

Nomads by definition have no fixed abode, but that is not true of Neston's own Nomads, who have found their home at Neston High's new state-of-the-art football facility.

Neston Nomads Football Club feel that having a close working relationship with Neston High School is vital to the club as most of its players do, or will attend there.

And so they're excited to shortly be moving (subject to COVID regulations) all activities to a new state-of-the-art football facility, calling Neston High 'home' for club training and most matches.

Thanks go to Dave Bladen Entertainments for the stunning photographs taken of the new site.

The Club say: "This April will prove to be a hugely exciting and significant milestone in the history, development and future of Neston Nomads FC".

They have also expressed thanks to the school for their part: "... in making this club dream a reality".

As a Football Association community club, the Nomads are very proud to have been involved in the application and development of the facility with the High School, which has been funded in partnership with Sport England and the Football Foundation Charity of the Premier League and Football Association.

The Club would also like to extend thanks to their coaches and players for fundraising toward the project.

Not only will the Nomads have access to the newly built full size 3G football facility, the site also boasts some excellent grass pitches where the highly acclaimed first Nomads football tournament was held in 2019.

Everyone involved with the Neston Nomads Club is hugely excited for the positive move to their new home.

