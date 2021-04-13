Ladies Cricket Session Monday Evenings at The Neston Club
Beginning Monday 19 April, The Neston Club will be running a ladies cricket session every Monday from 6pm to 7.30pm.
For anyone who has always fancied having a go at cricket or just wants a bit of exercise and fun, visit the website to register your interest.
There is absolutely no experience required and everyone is welcome!
