Ladies Cricket Session Monday Evenings at The Neston Club

Published: 13th April 2021 16:20

Beginning Monday 19 April, The Neston Club will be running a ladies cricket session every Monday from 6pm to 7.30pm.

For anyone who has always fancied having a go at cricket or just wants a bit of exercise and fun, visit the website to register your interest.

There is absolutely no experience required and everyone is welcome!

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ

Tel: 0151 336 4199

