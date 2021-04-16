  • Bookmark this page

Grassroots Football Fundraising Match for Claire House

Published: 16th April 2021 16:03

Neston Nomads Girls upcoming charity match, in aid of Claire House, needs your sponsorship.

Neston Nomads Girls
 
Neston Nomads Football Club are celebrating getting back on the pitch as grassroots football re-starts.

The Girls have long supported the invaluable Claire House. They're kicking off versus New Ferry Girls Saturday 24 April in a fundraising match and are looking for sponsorship.

Estate agents Savills have already, kindly sponsored the match. Cheshire Girls Football League Wirral have sponsored the Match Ball. Both sponsors will be awarding a 'Claire House Player of the Game' trophy.

Neston Nomads Girls

The team are now looking for two Squad Sponsors at £100 per squad. All funds raised will go to Claire House and sponsors will get social media coverage across the Neston Nomads Community of 30+ teams with interaction from hundreds of players and parents.

This is a fantastic opportunity to promote any business and support a fantastic local charity. Anyone interested in sponsorship of either squad can message on Twitter or email.

 

Neston Nomads

 

 

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
