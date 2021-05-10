Community 6-a-Side Football Leagues in Heswall and Ellesmere Port

Published: 10th May 2021 16:03

Neston Local Dan Beddard plans to launch two new 6-a-side football leagues, playing in Heswall and Ellesmere Port.

The 3G pitch at Pensby High School, Heswall.

Dan is Sports Development Officer at Leisure Leagues North West, a Trust who's profits benefit charities such as Zoe's Place, Cancer Research UK and Dogs Trust.

Leisure Leagues is setting up both competitions at Pensby High School in Heswall and at Vauxhall Motors social club in Ellesmere Port.

Pensby starts play Sundays between 5-8pm from 6 June, followed by Vauxhall on 23 May.

Leisure Leagues are the world's largest provider of 6-a-side football and they're offering free lifetime entry, worth £30, to any team that signs up.

As part of this campaign to make the league as accessible as possible, Leisure Leagues is offering entry paid for life and an affordable game price for new teams.

You can sign up to play at Pensby High School using this link, and for Ellesmere Port it's this link. Both links take you to the Leisure Leagues website where you can find out loads more information. The fee per week is a reasonable £30 per team.

Eight spots will be available in each league to begin with, but with the option to add another league depending on popularity.

The aim is to promote positive physical and mental wellbeing post-lockdown and get people active.

