The Wirral Way Junior Parkrun is Back

Author: Dominic Roberts Published: 13th May 2021 17:00

We are excited to share the news that "The Wirral Way junior parkrun, Parkgate" will restart on Sunday 23rd May at 9am.

Junior Parkrun

The junior parkrun, along with all parkrun events, was suspended in March 2020 due to the pandemic. In line with the latest guidance on the lifting of restrictions across England, and operating within the approved COVID-19 framework, we are pleased to be able to restart these weekly free events on the Wirral Way, Parkgate.

In the short term the events are open to children aged 4-10 and we hope to welcome back 11-14 year olds once the 5 km parkrun events restart.

Junior parkrun is a fantastic way to get active and improve both physical and mental health. There is also a great sense of community through volunteering, taking part or simply just watching.

What is junior parkrun?

What: Free, weekly, timed 2km run for children aged 4-14 years. Parents can take part with their child, but of course do not get timed.

Where: The event takes place on the Wirral Way near Park Fields, Station Road, Parkgate, Neston, CH64 6TJ. The route is all on the Wirral Way from Station Road to Boathouse Lane and back.

When: EVERY Sunday at 9am.

How do I join in?: It's free! But please register before your first visit and bring your printed barcode for each child. You may register by clicking here,

Please follow our facebook page for details or visit our website:

We need volunteers every week (all roles are straightforward and you will be briefed and trained) so if you can help please let us know by emailing thewirralwayjuniors@parkrun.com.

We look forward to seeing you down on the Wirral Way and don't forget your barcode.

 

