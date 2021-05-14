Keep Loving the Game at a Slower Pace

Author: NCYC Published: 14th May 2021 10:33

Neston Community Youth Centre (NCYC) have joined forces with community football club Neston Nomads to deliver Walking Football: The game you love played in a new way.

Throughout the past year, NCYC have worked closely with local GP surgeries, responding to needs during lockdown, employing a Social Prescriber to help people take control of their health and wellbeing, developing our local Care Community and rolling out the vaccine programme to thousands of local people.

As we edge closer to whatever 'normal' looks like, now we are working hard to bring activities back that people can take part in safely and promote healthier lives.

Our first programme is joining forces with Neston Nomads, our incredible Community Football Club to bring 'the game you love played in a new way' - Walking Football, to Neston.

The walking football association say that it is an excellent way of staying fit and healthy. Studies have shown it can be effective in the treatment of mild to moderate hypertension. It can produce high aerobic activity with marked improvements in fat oxidation and aerobic power. There are also substantial mental health benefits.

In the next couple of weeks, Neston Nomads will launch some taster sessions for people to come and try it out.

To make sure you're the first to know about this, and other new activities, register with the Neston Community Youth Centre on their website and we'll send you everything as soon as it's available.

