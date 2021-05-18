Men's Open Football Trials Over the Summer

The men's Reserves team of local community football club Neston Nomads, are holding trials over the summer for Season 2021/22.

Team manager David Williams is recruiting for players both with experience in the league and young players who are looking to get make the step up into the men's game.

On the sidelines, team manager David Williams.

Neston Nomads Reserves are currently competing in the men's West Cheshire league.

Home ground is the new 3G pitch at Brio's Neston Recreation Centre CH64 9NQ, take a look at the article published in early April 2021 here.

If you are interested at all and would like more information, please email David with your details: david.mwilliams@hotmail.co.uk.

