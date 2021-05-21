Neston's Own Ed Jones Signs with Manchester City FC

Published: 21st May 2021 11:53

Congratulations to young Edward Jones, who has just signed a contract to play with Manchester City Football Club.

Ed looks so proud signing and posing for official photographs. Ed is a popular pupil at St Winefride's Primary School, who shared the good news on Facebook, saying: "We are very proud to share Edward's fantastic news: He has signed a contract with Manchester City Football Club.

"Well done Ed, all your hard work and dedication shows and we wish you great success for the future."

Mrs Davies, Deputy Headteacher at St Winefride's adds: "Edward is a polite, well-mannered and bright boy with a big heart. He is a wonderful athlete: a talented football player and skilled in a variety of sports.

"We are incredibly proud of his achievement and we are looking forward to watching him flourish in his new challenge at Manchester City. He will be a great asset to their football club." That is a shining endorsement for the young football star.

Ed's parents tell us: "Ed was born in Birmingham but his dad was determined he would be a Tranmere fan. We moved back to Neston 5 years ago and he's been a season ticket holder at Tranmere since then."

And this isn't the start of Ed's shining football career and recognition of his undeniable talent, he has been with Manchester United's Development Squad since age 5! He was first scouted whilst at a Neston Nomads' training session in Parkgate, having always managed to score a fair few goals.

Ed in the empty stands, with his name and picture on the big screen.

Of the move to Manchester City, his parents say: "Moving to Manchester City was quite a recent thing but it seemed to be right place, right time."

Ed will be kept busy training three times a week and will also have matches each week. His mum and dad are well used to taking him back and forth and say they're: "... happy to take him and let him have the opportunity."

Edward loves sport generally and enjoys just being active with his friends and family.

Good luck Ed, we wish you all the very best for your bright future.

