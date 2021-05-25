Parkgate Junior Parkrun is Up and Running Again

Author: Dominic Roberts Published: 25th May 2021 16:28

The Wirral Way Junior Parkrun, Parkgate, got up and and running again on Sunday 23 May, welcoming 43 young runners.

We are excited to share the news that "The Wirral Way Junior Parkrun, Parkgate" got off to a flying restart on Sunday 23 May under mild and dry conditions.

What is a junior parkrun?

It is a weekly 2km run, taking place at 9am every Sunday. They are open to all children aged between 4 and 10 (this will be extended to ages 11-14 once the 5km parkrun events resume), even better they are completely free, safe and easy to take part.

The weekly event is held on The Wirral Way from the access at Station Road, Parkgate (near Park Fields). The route goes out for 1km to just beyond Boathouse Lane bridge and back again, so very simple and scenic.

Parents are welcome to join in and run with their child, but of course do not get timed.

Our Re-start Event was a Big Success

In the restart event a total of 43 children completed the course while enthusiastic parents, relatives and volunteers cheered them on.

There was an awesome 23 new parkrunners and 17 of the 43 achieved a personal best time.

But most of all it was wonderful to see the faces happy and accomplished at the end of the evnt.

Can You Help Steward?



Key to the success once again are the volunteers who were superb and the event can't happen without them. We need volunteers every week (there are still spaces this week, all jobs are straightforward and you will be briefed and trained) so if you can help please let us know by emailing thewirralwayjuniors@parkrun.com.

For More Details:



If you have children (aged 4-14, inclusive) eager to take part and who need to burn some energy off on a Sunday morning please visit our website and register each child.

They will be emailed a barcode that you need to print off and bring with them to the event. This only needs to be done once and they can attend any parkrun event.

If you don't have a barcode you can still run, but you just won't get a recorded time against your name. You can also follow our Facebook page for up to date information.

We look forward to seeing you down on the Wirral Way again this Sunday and don't forget your barcode.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.