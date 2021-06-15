  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Paul 'Ello' Ellison Departs Neston Nomads FC

Published: 15th June 2021 09:41

With the understanding of the senior club, Ello has decided to call time on his exceptional Nomads playing career. 

A combination of contributing factors, including family commitments, reccuring injuries and being an exceptional golfer, mean Paul has decided to call time on his exceptional playing career with Neston Nomads Football Club.

Stepping aside, he will still be an avid supporter of old teammates and new and we're sure he's looking forward to golf involving a few less injuries.

Neston Nomads FC honour player Paul Ellis.

The club have summarised some of Ello's best memories, number one being when he scored a hat trick in the Wirral Amateur Sunday Cup Final. While he also loved being Scores winner in the 2011 All Neston Wirral Sunday Challenge Cup Final against Neston FC and scoring the equaliser to seal the third Wirral Sunday Premier League title (versus Riverside FC) on the final day of the season, with an impressive overhead kick.  

Since 2009, Ello has played 12 seasons with the Nomads, travelling across the Mersey and through the Wallasey tunnel to play games home and away on the Wirral peninsula and in Cheshire West.

He has had incredible commitment for the Sunday team and has also played 6 seasons for the West Cheshire team. Some of his Sunday team achievements include:

  • 3 WSL Premier Division League titles
  • 1 WSL Division 1 League title
  • 1 BSL Divison 2 League title
  • Wirral Amateur Sunday Cup
  • Wirral Sunday Challenge Cup x 2
  • WSL Premier Cup
  • David Tacy Cup

He was a part of Andy Griffiths West Cheshire Nomads team that got promoted to Division 1 and reached the final of the Cheshire Amateur Cup/Wirral Senior Cup Finals.

Neston Nomads FC honour player Paul Ellis.

Paul even stepped up when the team had a keeper crisis and played in goal versus Great Float S&S in the Wirral Premier Cup Final at Lairds.

His team say: "A powerful, quick goal scoring striker who also played full back and midfield for the team, a great attitude and role model to the younger players."

Experiencing many highs of football with the club, but also many lows, Paul remembers the lost cup finals, relegations and even breaking his cheekbone in the Wirral Premier Sunday Cup Quarter Final in 2012. The Nomads say: "He always bounced back, looked forward to the next game and always gave his best." Paul would say to the lads: "football has been more than just a game for me".

Described as a top player, team mate, human and friend, he will be missed and we all thank him for his service and for the memories.

Paul, your Nomads quite simply say: "Thank you Ello".

Neston Nomads FC honour player Paul Ellis.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies