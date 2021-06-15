Paul 'Ello' Ellison Departs Neston Nomads FC

With the understanding of the senior club, Ello has decided to call time on his exceptional Nomads playing career.

A combination of contributing factors, including family commitments, reccuring injuries and being an exceptional golfer, mean Paul has decided to call time on his exceptional playing career with Neston Nomads Football Club.

Stepping aside, he will still be an avid supporter of old teammates and new and we're sure he's looking forward to golf involving a few less injuries.

The club have summarised some of Ello's best memories, number one being when he scored a hat trick in the Wirral Amateur Sunday Cup Final. While he also loved being Scores winner in the 2011 All Neston Wirral Sunday Challenge Cup Final against Neston FC and scoring the equaliser to seal the third Wirral Sunday Premier League title (versus Riverside FC) on the final day of the season, with an impressive overhead kick.

Since 2009, Ello has played 12 seasons with the Nomads, travelling across the Mersey and through the Wallasey tunnel to play games home and away on the Wirral peninsula and in Cheshire West.

He has had incredible commitment for the Sunday team and has also played 6 seasons for the West Cheshire team. Some of his Sunday team achievements include:

3 WSL Premier Division League titles



1 WSL Division 1 League title



1 BSL Divison 2 League title



Wirral Amateur Sunday Cup



Wirral Sunday Challenge Cup x 2



WSL Premier Cup



David Tacy Cup

He was a part of Andy Griffiths West Cheshire Nomads team that got promoted to Division 1 and reached the final of the Cheshire Amateur Cup/Wirral Senior Cup Finals.

Paul even stepped up when the team had a keeper crisis and played in goal versus Great Float S&S in the Wirral Premier Cup Final at Lairds.

His team say: "A powerful, quick goal scoring striker who also played full back and midfield for the team, a great attitude and role model to the younger players."

Experiencing many highs of football with the club, but also many lows, Paul remembers the lost cup finals, relegations and even breaking his cheekbone in the Wirral Premier Sunday Cup Quarter Final in 2012. The Nomads say: "He always bounced back, looked forward to the next game and always gave his best." Paul would say to the lads: "football has been more than just a game for me".

Described as a top player, team mate, human and friend, he will be missed and we all thank him for his service and for the memories.

Paul, your Nomads quite simply say: "Thank you Ello".

