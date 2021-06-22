Nomads Reserves are Looking for Sponsors

Published: 22nd June 2021 14:19

The Neston Nomads Reserves are looking to the local business community for sponsorship.

The men's Saturday Reserves team at Neston Nomads Football Club are looking to secure sponsors for tracksuit tops and t-shirts that the players can wear on match days.

Can you help?

Please get in touch with David Williams today by email to david.mwilliams@hotmail.co.uk.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.