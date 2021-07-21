  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Neston Nomads Appoint New Reserves Management Team

Published: 21st July 2021 09:57

Neston Nomads Football Club have been in touch to share with the community, their exciting news.

Alfie Hawkins mid-play.

Mike Moss and Paul Davis are delighted to announce Alfie Hawkins as new manager of the Nomads Reserves team, appointed alongside two assistant managers Josh Cooke and Sean Ratchford. Alfie will steer the team through the 2021/22 season in the Chester and Wirral Football League.

The news comes following the sudden departure of Dave Williams.

Vice chairman Paul Davis says: "Alfie has all the enthusiasm and passion that is required to bring the reserve team on. He is a local lad and is well known as a player within the Neston Nomads adult set-up. We look forward to supporting him in this venture."

Before the season starts at the end of August, the team are looking for friendlies on Saturdays 31 July and then throughout August on 7, 14, 21 and 28th. The team can host on a grass pitch and will split costs.

Training is Wednesday 7pm on the grass pitches at Neston High School. Please get in touch if you are interested in getting involved.

Neston Nomads


 

