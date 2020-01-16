16 Jan 2020 - Thursday Group at Neston Cricket Club

Author: Pam Garner Published: 16th January 2020 07:30

Come along to Neston Cricket Club where this month's meeting will include a talk by Olga High on ‘Frederique Chopin & George Sands'

The Thursday Group is a group of older members of Neston Cricket Club who meet on a regular basis for talks and outings as well as playing bowls and croquet at the Club in the summer months.

The talk is open to all, members and non-members alike.

Entry costs £1.50 for members, £2.50 for non-members, and includes tea and biscuits.

Thursday 16 January 2020, 2pm to 4pm

Neston Cricket Club

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ

Coming up:

20th February - Talk by Philip Harrison, architect, on the Building of the Metropolitan Cathedral, Liverpool

12th March - Talk by the Air Ambulance Service

2nd April - Talk by Dr Helena Jones on the production of soap

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.