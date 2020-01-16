16 Jan 2020 - Thursday Group at Neston Cricket Club
|Author: Pam Garner
|Published: 16th January 2020 07:30
Come along to Neston Cricket Club where this month's meeting will include a talk by Olga High on ‘Frederique Chopin & George Sands'
Neston Cricket Club
Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ
Coming up:
20th February - Talk by Philip Harrison, architect, on the Building of the Metropolitan Cathedral, Liverpool
12th March - Talk by the Air Ambulance Service
2nd April - Talk by Dr Helena Jones on the production of soap
