20 Feb 2020 - Thursday Group at Neston Cricket Club
|Author: Pam Garner
|Published: 14th February 2020 09:27
This month's meeting will include a talk by architect Philip Harrison on the Building of the Metropolitan Cathedral, Liverpool
Parkgate Clubhouse, The Neston Club
Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ
Coming up:
12th March - Talk by Sue Taylor on the Story of Browns of Chester
2nd April - Talk by Dr Helena Jones on the production of soap
