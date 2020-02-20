  • Bookmark this page

20 Feb 2020 - Thursday Group at Neston Cricket Club

Author: Pam Garner Published: 14th February 2020 09:27

This month's meeting will include a talk by architect Philip Harrison on the Building of the Metropolitan Cathedral, Liverpool

Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral


The Thursday Group is a group of older members of Neston Cricket Club who meet on a regular basis for talks and outings as well as playing bowls and croquet at the Club in the summer months.
 
The talk is open to all, members and non-members alike.
 
Entry costs £1.50 for members, £2.50 for non-members, and includes tea and biscuits.
 
Thursday 20 February 2020, 2pm to 4pm
 

Parkgate Clubhouse, The Neston Club
Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ

Coming up:

12th March - Talk by Sue Taylor on the Story of Browns of Chester

2nd April - Talk by Dr Helena Jones on the production of soap

 


 

 

