4 Feb 2020 - Ness & Little Neston WI Meeting & Talk

Extending the Hand of Friendship

We are a dynamic, forward-thinking, branch of the Cheshire Federation of Women's Institutes who meet, usually with a guest speaker, on the first Tuesday of each month (starting at 7.30pm) at St Michael's Church, Marshlands Road, Little Neston.

In addition to our monthly meetings, we offer a variety of social activities (Book Group, Quizzes, Poetry, Prose & Plays Group, Theatre Group, Craft Group, Walking Group), regular excursions, outings and meals - there's something for everyone and we are always keen to develop new ideas.

We are a friendly and sociable society and we offer a warm welcome to visitors. Why not come along and enjoy an evening in the company of like-minded ladies? For further information, please contact Mrs Pauline Pollard on 0151 336 4386.

Ness & Little Neston W.I. - Meetings 2020

February 4th: From Toytown to Buckingham Palace, John Stirling

March 3rd: Peru - Land of the Incas, Brian Anderson

April 7th: Birthday Dinner

May 5th: Tree Planting Ceremony

June 2nd: From New Orleans to New York, Roger Browne

July 7th: Handcuffs, Truncheon and Thong, Gina Kirkham

August 4th: Goose Grease and Brown Paper, Kath Reynolds

September 1st: Three Remarkable Victorian Ladies, Sheila Walsh

October6th: Monarchy, Bones and *******s, Ray Hoerty

November 3rd: General Meeting

December 1st: Christmas Party.







