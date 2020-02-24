  • Bookmark this page

24 Feb 2020 - Open Mic Night at Elephant Parkgate

Published: 18th February 2020 08:35

Monday Nights are Music Nights at Elephant Lounge and Bar in Parkgate.  

 Support act from 7.30pm, headliner from 8pm most weeks, except on Open Mic Nights, when it's over to you all the way through...

Open Mic

Coming Up

Feb 24th - Open Mic

Mar 2nd - Danni Norman

Mar 9th - Mdjango

Mar 16th - No Music Monday

Mar 17th - St Patrick's Night with Late bar - Broken STrings & Simple Folk

Mar 23rd - Biscuit Tin Circus

Mar 30th - Open Mic

Apr 6th - Tabitha Jade

Apr 13th - John Wynn

Apr 20th - Creakin' Gates

Apr 27th - Open Mic

May 4th - Kenny & The Energy

May 11th - Girl & Guitar

May 18th - Harry Smetherst

May 25th - Open Mic


Elephant Parkgate

 

Elephant Lounge & Bar
The Parade
Parkgate
CH64 6SB
 
