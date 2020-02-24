24 Feb 2020 - Open Mic Night at Elephant Parkgate
|Published: 18th February 2020 08:35
Monday Nights are Music Nights at Elephant Lounge and Bar in Parkgate.
Support act from 7.30pm, headliner from 8pm most weeks, except on Open Mic Nights, when it's over to you all the way through...
Coming Up
Feb 24th - Open Mic
Mar 2nd - Danni Norman
Mar 9th - Mdjango
Mar 16th - No Music Monday
Mar 17th - St Patrick's Night with Late bar - Broken STrings & Simple Folk
Mar 23rd - Biscuit Tin Circus
Mar 30th - Open Mic
Apr 6th - Tabitha Jade
Apr 13th - John Wynn
Apr 20th - Creakin' Gates
Apr 27th - Open Mic
May 4th - Kenny & The Energy
May 11th - Girl & Guitar
May 18th - Harry Smetherst
May 25th - Open Mic
The Parade
Parkgate
CH64 6SB