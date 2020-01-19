18 & 19 Jan 2020 - Orchid Festival Weekend at Gordale

Published: 18th January 2020 07:56

Come along and enjoy botanic collections and exquisite displays by various societies.

Tips and advice from leading experts - Plus discover rare and unusual orchids available to view and to purchase!

Instore, you will find:

Exotic orchid displays to admire

Demos, talks and advice from the experts

Orchid Clinic

Large selection of popular and unusual orchids for sale

Talks, Demos and Workshops with expert and author, Sara Rittershausen, proprietor of award-winning Burnham Nurseries; home to the largest selection of orchids in the UK, Chelsea Flower Show exhibitor for over 50 years with 20 Gold Medal awards. Along with local expert Dave Rimmer, who has a vast knowledge on the culture and varieties of orchid.

Sat 18th & Sun 19th:

11.30am: Introduction to orchids - Dave Rimmer

2.30pm: Pots, plants and easy to grow orchids for the home - Sara Rittershausen

Cheshire & North Wales Orchid Society, Chester Zoo and Burnham Nurseries will be on hand on both days to share their expertise.

FREE ENTRY

Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th January 2019, 11am to 4pm

Gordale Garden & Home Centre

Chester High Road

Burton

Neston

South Wirral

CH64 8TF

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.