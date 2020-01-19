  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Sanderson Vet
""
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

18 & 19 Jan 2020 - Orchid Festival Weekend at Gordale

Published: 18th January 2020 07:56

Come along and enjoy botanic collections and exquisite displays by various societies.

Tips and advice from leading experts - Plus discover rare and unusual orchids available to view and to purchase!

Orchid

 Instore, you will find:

  • Exotic orchid displays to admire
  • Demos, talks and advice from the experts
  • Orchid Clinic
  • Large selection of popular and unusual orchids for sale

Talks, Demos and Workshops with expert and author, Sara Rittershausen, proprietor of award-winning Burnham Nurseries; home to the largest selection of orchids in the UK, Chelsea Flower Show exhibitor for over 50 years with 20 Gold Medal awards. Along with local expert Dave Rimmer, who has a vast knowledge on the culture and varieties of orchid.

Sat 18th & Sun 19th:

11.30am: Introduction to orchids - Dave Rimmer

2.30pm: Pots, plants and easy to grow orchids for the home - Sara Rittershausen

Cheshire & North Wales Orchid Society, Chester Zoo and Burnham Nurseries will be on hand on both days to share their expertise.

 

FREE ENTRY

Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th January 2019, 11am to 4pm
 

Gordale Garden & Home Centre
Chester High Road
Burton
Neston
South Wirral
CH64 8TF

Orchid Festival Weekend at Gordale, 2016

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Shop, Eat, Drink & Stay in Neston | Lifestyle | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies