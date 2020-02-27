27 Feb 2020 - Neston U3A Meeting
|Published: 17th February 2020 07:28
This month's meeting includes a talk by Derek Arnold - "Agent Zigzag - the Real James Bond"
The fascinating story of Eddie Chapman, who, during WW2, offered his services to Nazi Germany as a spy and subsequently became a British double agent. His British Secret Service handlers codenamed him Agent Zigzag in acknowledgement of his rather erratic personal history.
If you are interested in joining us come along to the meeting, you will be made most welcome, or look on our website for more information.
Doors Open 1.15pm.
Hinderton Road
Neston
CH64 9PE
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.