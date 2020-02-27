  • Bookmark this page

27 Feb 2020 - Neston U3A Meeting

Published: 17th February 2020 07:28

This month's meeting includes a talk by Derek Arnold - "Agent Zigzag - the Real James Bond"

 Agent Zigzag

The fascinating story of Eddie Chapman, who, during WW2, offered his services to Nazi Germany as a spy and subsequently became a British double agent. His British Secret Service handlers codenamed him Agent Zigzag in acknowledgement of his rather erratic personal history.

If you are interested in joining us come along to the meeting, you will be made most welcome, or look on our website  for more information.

 Thursday 27 February 2020, 2pm

Doors Open 1.15pm. 

All welcome.
 
Neston Civic Hall

Hinderton Road
Neston
CH64 9PE

 

