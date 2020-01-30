30 Jan 2020 - Neston U3A Meeting
|Published: 8th January 2020 14:19
This month's meeting includes a talk by Fran Sandham: "A Solo Walk across Africa - from Namibia's Skeleton Coast to the Indian Ocean near Zanzibar."
If you are interested in joining us come along to the meeting, you will be made most welcome, or look on our website for more information.
Doors Open 1.15pm.
Hinderton Road
Neston
CH64 9PE
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.