30 Jan 2020 - Neston U3A Meeting

Published: 8th January 2020 14:19

This month's meeting includes a talk by Fran Sandham: "A Solo Walk across Africa - from Namibia's Skeleton Coast to the Indian Ocean near Zanzibar."

 

Fran Sandham

 

If you are interested in joining us come along to the meeting, you will be made most welcome, or look on our website  for more information.

 Thursday 30 January 2020, 2pm

Doors Open 1.15pm. 

All welcome.
 
Neston Civic Hall

Hinderton Road
Neston
CH64 9PE

 

