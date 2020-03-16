Postponed - Wirral Met College Open Evening

Published: 16th March 2020 07:39

The Open Evening planned for 19 March has been postponed until further notice.

Wirral Met College's open evenings take place at the Conway Park, Twelve Quays, Wirral Waters and Oval Campuses.



Come along to our next open evening and find out why you should choose Wirral Met.

Outstanding support

Excellent facilities

Student bursaries, free transport and free meals

We're working in partnership with the University of Chester, University of Liverpool and UCLan

Great links with employers for work placements, traineeships & apprenticeships

Meet the students and tutors to find out more about the courses. Visit the workshops, studios, training restaurant, salons etc where you could be studying. Find out about lunchtime sports activities including the football team. Speak to the Student Advisers for impartial advice and guidance on the best course options for you.

Visitors will be able to take a look around the College's facilities and displays including the Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths (STEM) Centre and Logistics & Warehousing Centre at the Twelve Quays Campus, Construction workshops at the award winning Wirral Waters Campus, and the hair and beauty salons and training kitchens at the Conway Park Campus. A detailed list of course locations are available in the poster below along with campus adresses.

Sport and Public Services courses are held at the College's Oval Campus in Bebington (next to the Oval Sports Centre), whilst the rest of the courses are held in Birkenhead at the Conway Park, Twelve Quays and Wirral Waters Campuses.

Next date to be announced in due course.





