  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Postponed - Wirral Met College Open Evening

Published: 16th March 2020 07:39

 The Open Evening planned for 19 March has been postponed until further notice.

 

Wirral Met Open Evening

Wirral Met College's open evenings take place at the Conway Park, Twelve Quays, Wirral Waters and Oval Campuses.

Come along to our next open evening and find out why you should choose Wirral Met.

  • Outstanding support
  • Excellent facilities
  • Student bursaries, free transport and free meals
  • We're working in partnership with the University of Chester, University of Liverpool and UCLan
  • Great links with employers for work placements, traineeships & apprenticeships

Meet the students and tutors to find out more about the courses. Visit the workshops, studios, training restaurant, salons etc where you could be studying. Find out about lunchtime sports activities including the football team. Speak to the Student Advisers for impartial advice and guidance on the best course options for you.

Visitors will be able to take a look around the College's facilities and displays including the Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths (STEM) Centre and Logistics & Warehousing Centre at the Twelve Quays Campus, Construction workshops at the award winning Wirral Waters Campus, and the hair and beauty salons and training kitchens at the Conway Park Campus. A detailed list of course locations are available in the poster below along with campus adresses.

Sport and Public Services courses are held at the College's Oval Campus in Bebington (next to the Oval Sports Centre), whilst the rest of the courses are held in Birkenhead at the Conway Park, Twelve Quays and Wirral Waters Campuses.

Next date to be announced in due course.
See https://www.wmc.ac.uk/ for more information.

 

 

 



 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Help

Report this article as inappropriate
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies