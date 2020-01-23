23 Jan 2020 - 6th Form Open Evening & Careers Event at Neston High School
|Published: 6th January 2020 08:44
An opportunity for prospective 6th Form students and their parents to take a tour around Neston High School, and to explore possible career options going forward.
Staff will be on hand to discuss options for studying in 6th Form at the school.
Thursday 23 January 2020, 6.00-8.30pm
Neston High School
Raby Park Road
Neston
CH64 9NH
