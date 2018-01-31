27 Mar 2020 - Manford's Comedy Club at Neston Civic Hall
|Published: 6th February 2020 15:06
Neston Civic Hall plays host to Manford's Comedy Club.
This live comedy show features four brilliant comedians from around the UK, personally selected by Jason Manford.
A great evening of original stand-up comedy with some top names from the UK touring circuit.
Line-up to be announced soon!
twitter@manfordscomedy
Tickets: £10 available from the venue or online at www.manfordscomedyclub.com
Further information / enquiries
Phone: 0161 222 0460
Email: debi@manfordscomedyclub.com
Hinderton Road
Neston
CH64 9PE
Comments
It was a sell out last time so I’d book early if I were you.
