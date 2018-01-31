  • Bookmark this page

27 Mar 2020 - Manford's Comedy Club at Neston Civic Hall

Published: 6th February 2020 15:06

Neston Civic Hall plays host to Manford's Comedy Club.

This live comedy show features four brilliant comedians from around the UK, personally selected by Jason Manford.

A great evening of original stand-up comedy with some top names from the UK touring circuit.

Line-up to be announced soon!

facebook@manfordscomedy

twitter@manfordscomedy

Tickets: £10 available from the venue or online at www.manfordscomedyclub.com

Further information / enquiries

Phone: 0161 222 0460

Email: debi@manfordscomedyclub.com

Licensed Bar.
 
Friday 27 March 2020, 8pm.
 
Neston Civic Hall

Hinderton Road
Neston
CH64 9PE

Manford's Comedy Club


 
Neston Life
 

 

Comments

Sniper
At 12:38 on 31st January 2018, Sniper commented:
I attended the last Comedy club night with friends and it was excellent entertainment. Russell Kane was the ‘mystery’ headline act so we were not disappointed. We sort of had to pinch ourselves that this was taking place in Neston....

It was a sell out last time so I’d book early if I were you.

