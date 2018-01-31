27 Mar 2020 - Manford's Comedy Club at Neston Civic Hall

Published: 6th February 2020 15:06

Neston Civic Hall plays host to Manford's Comedy Club.

This live comedy show features four brilliant comedians from around the UK, personally selected by Jason Manford.

A great evening of original stand-up comedy with some top names from the UK touring circuit.

Line-up to be announced soon!

facebook@manfordscomedy

twitter@manfordscomedy

Tickets: £10 available from the venue or online at www.manfordscomedyclub.com

Further information / enquiries

Phone: 0161 222 0460

Email: debi@manfordscomedyclub.com

Licensed Bar.

Friday 27 March 2020, 8pm.

Neston Civic Hall



Hinderton Road

Neston

CH64 9PE









Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.