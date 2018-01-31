Cancelled - Manford's Comedy Club at Neston Civic Hall
|Published: 18th March 2020 15:07
Sadly the event scheduled for March 27 has been cancelled. We will advise re-arranged dates as soon as they become available.
Neston Civic Hall plays host to Manford's Comedy Club.
This live comedy show features four brilliant comedians from around the UK, personally selected by Jason Manford.
A great evening of original stand-up comedy with some top names from the UK touring circuit.
Line-up to be announced soon!
twitter@manfordscomedy
Tickets: £10 available from the venue or online at www.manfordscomedyclub.com
Further information / enquiries
Phone: 0161 222 0460
Email: debi@manfordscomedyclub.com
Hinderton Road
Neston
CH64 9PE
Comments
It was a sell out last time so I’d book early if I were you.
