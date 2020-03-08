8 Mar 2020 - RSPB Raptor Watch in Parkgate

Join the RSPB for a chance to see up to seven different birds of prey including peregrine and merlin, plus two types of owl that all make their home on the RSPB Dee Estuary nature reserve.



With its panoramic views of the saltmarsh, Parkgate is one of the best places to watch for these birds hunting.

Stick around until dusk for a chance to see the graceful and endangered hen harriers flying into roost for the night on the marsh close to the Old Baths car park, and maybe a ghostly barn owl emerging to hunt. No booking required, come along any time between 1pm and sunset.

Dress appropriately for the weather and don't forget your binoculars! Public toilets and various pubs and cafes are situated close by along Parkgate promenade.

You will find us at The Old Baths car park, Parkgate just north of The Boathouse pub. Free event.

Sunday 8 March 2020, from 1pm to 4pm



