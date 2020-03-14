14 Mar 2020 - Family Science Fair at Ness Gardens

Published: 24th February 2020 09:58

This year's instalment of the Science Fair boasts a ton of hands-on activities that will please all the family.

Scientists from the University of Liverpool and other organisations will be present too as part of British National Science week, creating a hub of fun and learning.

The theme this year is ‘Our Diverse World' so come along and be amazed by the cornucopia of activities which demonstrate the diversity of eco-systems and environments across the globe. You will leave having learned something new at this fun-filled and entertaining event. It is our hope that this will inspire the next generation of young scientists.

This event is free to all the public and we hope you all can make it..

No need to book, just come along.

Saturday 14 March 2020, 12noon to 4pm

Ness Gardens

Neston Road

Ness

CH64 4AY





